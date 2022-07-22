Episode 2: Terrance & Felipe While Tyler Perry helps a mother whose son Terrance Williams disappeared after being put in the back of a police car, a second missing persons case involving the same cop comes to light. After an accident, an undocumented Mexican immigrant named Felipe Santos is never seen again. His family's desperate search for answers leads to Terrance's case. Tyler Perry enlists legendary civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to get justice. A new Season of "Never Seen Again" premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 26.