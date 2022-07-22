Episode 1: Terrance Williams Renowned filmmaker Tyler Perry becomes personally involved in a case that has sparked outrage. A 27-year old, Terrance Williams, disappeared after he was last seen getting into the back of a police car in Naples, Florida. The cop denies any wrongdoing or knowledge of the young man's fate. Terrance's mother receives a chilling phone call from another family with an eerily similar story. Tyler Perry is doing all he can to help Terrance's mother find the truth. A new Season of "Never Seen Again" premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 26.