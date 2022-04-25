CBS News App
Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk reached a deal with Twitter to buy the social media platform for $44 billion. He said he wanted to privatize Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Nikki Battiste has the details.
