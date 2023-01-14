Watch CBS News

Egg prices skyrocket despite slowing inflation

Although inflation is cooling down for most household staples, egg prices are on a defiant upwards trajectory. The primary reason for the spiking prices is the deadliest outbreak of avian influenza in U.S. history. Michael George reports.
