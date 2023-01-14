Egg prices skyrocket despite slowing inflation

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
White House's response to Biden documents frustrates Democrats
More documents marked as classified found at Biden's home, White House says
7 dead identified after powerful storm front, tornadoes slammed South
California pummeled by heavy rain amid another round of storms
Iran hangs former defense ministry official with British citizenship
The Saturday Six: Kate Winslet helps kid journalist, ringtail cat found and more
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
University: Student was stabbed on bus because she is Asian
Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
Ancient royal tomb unearthed in Egypt
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to race equity
Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for 6 decades dies at 98
3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody
Maine gets first Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35 billion grand prize
Philadelphia's "Boy in the Box" gets new grave marker
Monument honoring MLK and Coretta Scott King unveiled in Boston
Southern California deputy shot and killed; suspect in custody
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," January 15, 2023
Texas coach placed on leave after students hospitalized following workout
Students step up to make playground inclusive for those with disabilities
MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD shows promising results
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot announced
U.S. creates deportation protection process for exploited migrant workers
About 20 Biden documents known to be marked classified, source says
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Egg prices skyrocket despite slowing inflation
Although inflation is cooling down for most household staples, egg prices are on a defiant upwards trajectory. The primary reason for the spiking prices is the deadliest outbreak of avian influenza in U.S. history. Michael George reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On