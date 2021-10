Durand Jones & The Indications perform “Love Will Work It Out.” Durand Jones & The Indications met as college students at Indiana University back in 2012. Four years later, they recorded their self-titled debut album. 2019 brought a breakthrough album, “American Love Call” and now they're out with their latest, "Private Space." For Saturday Sessions, Durand Jones and The Indications perform “Love Will Work It Out.”