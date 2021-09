Dr. Scott Gottlieb on how COVID-19 crushed the U.S., new book "Uncontrolled Spread" It's now 21 months since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. and the virus is still spreading across the country. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb explains in his new book "Uncontrolled Spread" how COVID-19 was able to overwhelm America's health care system and crush the country's pandemic preparations. He calls public health preparedness a matter of national security.