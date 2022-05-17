Dr. Oz faces tough GOP Senate race despite Trump endorsement Voters in five states are casting their ballots Tuesday in closely watched primary elections. Pennsylvania's fiercely contested Senate race poses another test for former President Trump's influence on the Republican Party. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to break down the contentious primaries.