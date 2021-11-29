Live

Dr. Ashish Jha on new Omicron variant

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said "it's a little alarmist" to call the Omicron variant the Frankenstein of all COVID variants. Norah O'Donnell sits down with Jha to discuss more.
