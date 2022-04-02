Ukraine Crisis
Ukrainian president warns that retreating Russian forces are leaving mines
Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announces run for Congress
Two types of Suave aerosol deodorant recalled due to elevated benzene levels
Warring parties in Yemen agree to two-month truce
Ghislaine Maxwell will not get a new trial, judge rules
Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal geared toward moderates
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in vehicle, police say
Man charged with murder in death of missing teen Naomi Irion
Doug E. Fresh pays tribute to go-go music
Go-go music got its start in Washington, D.C., where it remains popular. But now it can be heard in some chart-topping hits, and it is the focus of a tribute album by rapper Doug E. Fresh. Michelle Miller has more.
