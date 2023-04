Dominion Voting Systems must prove "malice" in Fox News defamation case as trial begins A landmark media trial begins Tuesday morning in Delaware. The voting machine company Dominion is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for defamation. Dominion accuses the cable news giant of intentionally airing conspiracy theories and fraudulent claims about Dominion after the 2020 election, which damaged the company. Scott MacFarlane reports.