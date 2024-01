DOJ reports highlights numerous law enforcement failures in Uvalde shooting response The Justice Department released a nearly 600-page report Thursday on the law enforcement response to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. The scathing report documented extensive failures, including not recognizing the incident as an active shooter situation and waiting 77 minutes to confront the gunman. Lilia Luciano reports.