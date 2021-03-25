Doctor on new AstraZeneca vaccine data, media coverage of pandemic After U.S. health officials called out AstraZeneca for using "outdated information" in its vaccine trial results, the drugmaker has released updated data showing its vaccine is 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. Dr. Leo Nissola spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about whether the change is significant, plus he discusses a study that found U.S. media coverage of the pandemic is more negative than other countries'.