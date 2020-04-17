Doctor "not confident" states have enough virus testing in place to reopen economy While President Trump's proposed May 1 date for reopening the economy is still weeks away, he said that some states could be ready to begin the process as soon as Friday, April 17 under his new plan. The president's plan focuses on the states with the least amount of cases. Wyoming has the least in the country, with just under 300. New York, which leads the country, has 223,000 confirmed cases. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what reopening the economy might look like.