DJ D-Nice on "Club Quarantine Live," new music Legendary rapper and DJ D-Nice is taking his popular "Club Quarantine" Instagram Live series on the road, performing "Club Quarantine Live" in three cities with special guest performances. D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones, talks about why he began playing music for hundreds of thousands of fans during the pandemic and how his career resurgence taught him he can be his authentic self.