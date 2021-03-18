DJ D-Nice celebrates one year of Instagram Live series with 24-hour set Legendary DJ D-Nice joins "CBS This Morning" to mark the one-year anniversary of his groundbreaking Instagram Live series "Club Quarantine." His dance party DJ sets helped connect people from around the world and became the place to be during the pandemic, attracting high-profile guests like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. D-Nice talks about what this anniversary means, "Club Quarantine's" impact and his new song with Ne-Yo.