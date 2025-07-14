Division among Trump administration officials over Epstein documents Tensions are growing between some Trump administration officials amid the fallout over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein documents. The Department of Justice announced last week that there's no new evidence to reveal, prompting criticism from some. Sources say FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino didn't show up to work on Friday and was weighing whether to resign after a heated confrontation with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports.