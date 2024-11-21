Watch CBS News

Disruptor U. I Sunday on 60 Minutes

As contempt for cancel culture and self-censorship on college campuses continues to drive a political divide across the country, Jon Wertheim reports on a new start-up university, the University of Austin. Sunday on 60 Minutes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.