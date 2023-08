Director Ángel Manuel Soto talks superhero film "Blue Beetle" Director Ángel Manuel Soto joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his highly-anticipated DC film "Blue Beetle." Soto explains why family is at the heart of the film, and the significance of "Blue Beetle" being the first superhero movie starring, written by and directed by Latinos. Plus, the future of "Blue Beetle" in the DC Universe.