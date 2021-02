Despite battling Alzheimer's disease, 94-year-old Tony Bennett keeps on singing A little more than four years ago, Tony Bennett received a devastating diagnosis: Alzheimer's disease. Today, at 94, the singer is still performing, despite the disease. Gayle King speaks with Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto, and AARP's Sarah Lock, who tells how the Bennett's coming forward can help others. Lock also offers tips for patients and caregivers impacted by the disease.