Derek Chauvin attorney seeks new trial, verdict impeachment citing jury, prosecutorial misconduct Derek Chauvin's attorney has filed for a new trial and a hearing to impeach the guilty verdict on the basis of several factors, including jury misconduct. The motion comes amid a separate controversy over a photo that surfaced of Juror 52 wearing a Black Lives Matter hat and a t-shirt that reads "Get Your Knees Off Our Necks." Jeff Pegues reports.