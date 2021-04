Democrats, Republicans strategize about Obamacare plans President Obama is huddling with Democrats on Capitol Hill and Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting with Republicans about their plans for the future of Obamacare. The Hill's Molly Hooper joins CBSN with the latest on the fight over the health care law, plus the controversy over President-elect Donald Trump's recent tweets about U.S. intelligence, hacking, and corporate America.