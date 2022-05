Democrats work to save abortion rights as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade The Senate is voting today on a measure to keep abortion legal nationwide if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but Democrats don't have the 60 votes needed to pass it. Lisa Beattie Frelinghuysen, senior advisor at Banyan Global and a former law clerk to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, spoke with CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi about the leaked draft.