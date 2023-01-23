Watch CBS News

Death toll rises in Monterey Park mass shooting

Officials said Monday that an eleventh person had died after the shooting at a dance hall Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. Most of those killed ranged in age from their 50s to 70s. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.