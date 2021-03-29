Live

Deadly flooding, tornadoes tear through South

Flooding ravaged Tennessee on Sunday after a series of tornadoes ripped through the South over the weekend. Experts say the disasters indicate the dangers posed as the planet continues to warm. Jeff Berardelli reports.
