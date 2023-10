Darius Rucker's new album is tribute to his mother who never got to see his success Country music star Darius Rucker is out with a new album, "Carolyn's Boy." It is his first album in six years and is named after his late mother. Rucker says his mother believed in him when no one else did, but she died before she ever got to see his success. CBS News' Jan Crawford sat down with him at his home in Nashville to reflect on his career and why he feels this is his most personal work yet.