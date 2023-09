Danny Masterson, "That '70s Show" actor, sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women 20 years ago. Prosecutors said the rapes occurred in 2003 while Masterson, now 47, was starring in the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." Masterson and his lawyers insist he's innocent and say they plan to appeal. CBS News' Carter Evans reports.