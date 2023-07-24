Watch CBS News

Dangerous heat wave stretches across the U.S.

Two-thirds of the U.S. population are expected to face temperatures above 90 degrees this week. Phoenix is on pace to become the first major American city to average over 100 degrees for an entire month. Nicole Sganga reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.