Crime Without Punishment
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
CBS Store
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Supreme Court limits EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court
Biden says he'd support eliminating filibuster to codify Roe
Judge to temporarily block Florida's 15-week abortion ban
4 dead, 3 injured after car chase with suspected human smuggler in Texas
Texas woman accused of killing cyclist is arrested in Costa Rica
Supreme Court says Biden can end "Remain in Mexico" rule for asylum-seekers
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Jailed WNBA star told wife she won't let Russian prison "break me"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Crime Without Punishment - Miami homicide clearance rate
CBS4's Ted Scouten looks at the homicide clearance rate in South Florida.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On