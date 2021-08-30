Live

COVID-19 surges in Japan with Paralympics ongoing

The Paralympics are underway in Tokyo, with thousands of athletes competing for gold. While the games are playing out, Japan is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foreign correspondent Lucy Craft reports for CBSN.
