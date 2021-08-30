Hurricane Ida
Live Updates: Weakened Ida continues path of destruction
Rockets fired at Kabul airport day before U.S. withdrawal deadline
"Deeply troubling" resumption of work at North Korea nuclear reactor
Here's what we know about the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul
Ida's path of destruction: New Orleans may be without power for days
Black woman says she was racially profiled by Chicago police officer
Falling out with loved ones over QAnon
Restaurant pulls ad with Black man after death threats from far-right group
Chip shortage highlights U.S. dependence on fragile supply chain
Biden honors troops killed in Afghanistan as remains arrive in U.S.
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
What we know about the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack
U.S. airstrike takes out ISIS-K vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul
Some Afghan refugee children are arriving in the U.S. unaccompanied
What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack?
Biden vows retribution after Kabul attacks
Norah O'Donnell on the sacrifice of U.S. service members
COVID-19 surges in Japan with Paralympics ongoing
The Paralympics are underway in Tokyo, with thousands of athletes competing for gold. While the games are playing out, Japan is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foreign correspondent Lucy Craft reports for CBSN.
