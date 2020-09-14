COVID-19 outbreaks at colleges worry experts as some students continue to ignore health rules Coronavirus outbreaks continue on college campuses, worrying experts who warn the country could be primed for a difficult fall and winter during the pandemic. The CEO of Pfizer says he's optimistic the company will know if its vaccine works by the end of October, while Oxford University announced its vaccine trials with AstraZeneca would resume after they were paused to investigate a possible side effect. David Begnaud reports.