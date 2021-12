COVID-19 cases climbing ahead of the holidays as Omicron adds to concerns COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are climbing ahead of the holidays. Dr. Anthony Fauci says current booster shots are effective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 3% of cases in the U.S. Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at NYU and Bellevue Hospital, joins CBSN's Elise Preston with more.