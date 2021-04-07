Just 5 states account for nearly half of all new COVID cases in U.S. The U.S. vaccination program is moving quickly, but health officials are concerned about rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus. Politico health care reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the government is addressing a surge of new cases in five hotspots, a possible link between AstraZeneca's vaccine (which is not being used in the U.S.) and blood clots, and the challenges involved in contact tracing.