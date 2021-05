Science writer explains why it's unlikely U.S. will reach "herd immunity" Despite a decline in new COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations, some experts say it's unlikely America will reach "herd immunity." Science writer Carl Zimmer, author of The New York Times "Matter" column, joins "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to explain why. He also discusses the next generation of coronavirus vaccines and what is currently known about a variant prevalent in India that's been detected in the U.S.