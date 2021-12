COVID-19 cases surge as Omicron variant spreads throughout U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise just before the Christmas holiday as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads. Some countries in Europe are reentering lockdowns because of the variant. Debra Alferone reports on the recent surge. Then, New York Times columnist Carl Zimmer joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.