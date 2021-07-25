Live

COVID-19 cases rising in all 50 states

Coronavirus cases and deaths are on the rise nationwide. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is dominating Southern California, and Southern states are the worst COVID-19 hotspots, with vaccination rates falling below 41%. Lilia Luciano reports.
