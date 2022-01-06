COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations break records in U.S. The U.S. is setting new records of daily coronavirus infections with nearly 3.9 million confirmed cases in the past seven days. CBS news correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent COVID-19 surge nationwide and CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar has the latest on classes being canceled at Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday. Then, Dr. Sujan Gogu, a family medicine, sports and pain medicine physician, joins Lana Zak on CBSN with the analysis.