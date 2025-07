Couple investigated over potential surrogacy scam as 21 kids are now in protective custody A potential surrogacy scam has sparked an investigation into whether a California couple misled surrogate mothers across the U.S. into giving them their babies. Twenty one kids in Los Angeles County are now in protective custody. The couple was arrested in May in connection to a possible child abuse incident and released on bond as the investigation expanded. CBS News' Andres Gutierrez reports.