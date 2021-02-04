Country star Morgan Wallen faces industry backlash after he's caught on video using racial slur Country artist Morgan Wallen has apologized after a new video obtained by TMZ shows him using a racial slur. Wallen's record label suspended his recording contract indefinitely, major radio groups have stopped playing his music and the Academy of Country Music says he is no longer eligible for the upcoming awards ceremony. His Nashville peers like Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton are also denouncing his behavior. Vladimir Duthiers reports.