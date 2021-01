Country music star Waylon Payne catalogs journey, hardships in new album A scion of outlaw country music royalty, Waylon Payne, sits down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason to describe the numerous hardships he's had to endure on a long road to redemption. He catalogs his journey in his new album, “Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me," his first in 16 years.