Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62

Toby Keith, the country music singer-songwriter known for songs like "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Should've Been a Cowboy," has died after a battle with stomach cancer. CBS News' Michael George has a look back on Keith's life and career.
