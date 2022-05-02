Watch CBS News

Country music star Naomi Judd dies at 76

Tributes are pouring in for country music legend Naomi Judd, who died unexpectedly the day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her family said she died from "the disease of mental illness." Jim Axelrod shares the latest.
