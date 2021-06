Could post-pandemic look like the roaring 20s part two? As more and more Americans are vaccinated and the U.S. begins opening up, there is speculation we may be entering another roaring 20s. Following the 1918 flu pandemic, came a decade of economic prosperity, new technology and music, fashion and parties. Now, as the U.S. heads into a summer where many Americans are vaccinated, Nikki Battiste reports on whether it could be happening again.