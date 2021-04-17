Could ping pong table sales predict the end of tech bubble? Can the sale of ping pong tables help determine if a tech bubble is popping? The Wall Street Journal talked to a San Jose, California, ping pong wholesaler who said his sales of tables rise and fall with the Silicon Valley start ups that love them. The sales plunged as much as 50 percent in the first quarter of this year. CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the implications in Silicon Valley.