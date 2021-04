Composer Jon Batiste on Best Original Score Oscar win for "Soul" Jon Batiste is best known as the musical director for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," but now, he adds Oscar winner to his resume. Batiste, along with Nine Inch Nails members Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, picked up the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the film "Soul." Batiste joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the win.