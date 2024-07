Community demands accountability after 13-year-old killed in police shooting in Utica, New York Body cam video shows the moments leading up to a police shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Utica, New York. Police say Nyah Mway ran from officers during a stop Friday night and pointed what appeared to be a gun that later was confirmed to be a pellet gun. Community members are now demanding accountability. (Warning: Some viewers may find these images disturbing.)