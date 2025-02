Commercial airline pilot on Toronto plane crash A Delta flight from Minneapolis to Toronto made an emergency crash landing at Toronto Pearson Airport, leaving 18 people injured. The plane was found upside down on the tarmac, with firefighters quickly responding to the smoking fuselage. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported. Capt. Laura Einsetler, a commercial airline pilot with over 30 years of experience, joins us for more on this incident.