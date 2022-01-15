Live

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales on her success

CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan spent time with comedian and actress Amanda Seales at her Los Angeles home to discuss her career, her rise in Hollywood and what's next for the woman who has seemingly done it all.
