College Football: Undefeated LSU Tigers vs. Alabama's Crimson Tide Tonight, the undefeated LSU Tigers and Alabama's Crimson Tide, two of the top four teams in the college football playoff rankings, face off in Tuscaloosa. One player to keep an eye on is LSU running back Leonard Fournette who has 15 touchdowns already this season and is the front-runner to win the Heismann Trophy. Fournette has strong ties to New Orleans and CBS Sports recently asked him about living in the city after Hurricane Katrina. CBS Sports studio analyst Brian Jones joins "CBS This Morning."