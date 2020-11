College basketball returns as coronavirus surges around U.S. A new college basketball season is underway with a look and feel unlike any other. A lack of high fives, an emphasis on social distancing and three-day-per-week COVID-19 testing are just some of the changes some university teams are making so that the NCAA can play during the coronavirus pandemic. Dana Jacobson checks in with coaches around the country to find out how they are preparing and protecting their players and staff.