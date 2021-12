CNET's Ackerman on the products and trends that will define tech in 2022 With 2021 almost in the books, we're looking ahead to the year to come in our new series "What's New in '22." In the first installment, CNET's Dan Ackerman joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the big tech trends and products of 2022, including big leaps in augmented and virtual reality devices.